Do You Have the Farm Dog of the Year?

There are many breeds that could be considered "the best farm dog." But it all depends on what you need that dog to do on your farm or ranch.

According to Dogster.com, the general categories for working dogs include guarding livestock, herding, pest control, and multipurpose dogs. So that means your perfect farm dog could be a Border Collie for herding, or a Yorkshire Terrier if you need a rodent tracker.

When it comes to Farm Bureau's search for the Farm Dog of the Year, their award "celebrates farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers to produce nutritious food for families and their pets across America."

Farm Bureau will select one "Farm Dog of the Year" 2021 grand prize winner that will receive:

$5,000 prize money that's awarded at the American Farm Bureau Federation ceremony, planned for January 2021.

Year supply of Purina dry dog food.

Up to four regional runners-up will also be selected, each winning $1,000 in prize money, according to Farm Bureau.

Farmers and ranchers wanting to submit their dog for the "Farm Dog of the Year" award must be members of Farm Bureau. Submission must be entered by August 20, 2020, with winners being contacted by email on September 17, 2020.

According to the Farm Bureau website, judges will make their decision based on material submitted for the nomination. The attributes judges will be looking for in the "Farm Dog of the Year" include:

Helpfulness to the farmer, and to his or her family.

Playfulness.

Obedience.

To find out more information about entering your dog for the Farm Bureau "Farm Dog of the Year" award, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE to see the complete rules for the Farm Dog of the Year award.