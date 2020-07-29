Opinion: I Suspect There Are Ulterior Motives

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

So all of these doctors who are highly skilled and trained in hydroxychloroquine are putting on a news conference on its benefits and social media takes it down, according to Breitbart News. Why? They pointed out all of the false narratives being used by the news media and Dr. Fauci on its safety. This drug has been used for over 60 years very successfully. Doctors around the country are using it anyway and saving people's lives. You may recall the President signed an order giving people the Right To Try about two years ago. I truly believe that there is another motive behind all of this. Money, the election, whatever it is, it smells. There are far many other things that could be taken off social media that have done more damage. Maybe the ones that make the call for those media giants also have some ulterior motives as well. See ya tomorrow at 5.