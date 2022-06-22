Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been waiting to be adopted for over 2 months, and it's time to find her person.

Miss Frankie is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix who is a little shy at first but will become the "perfect little shadow once she is comfortable with you", according to YVAS.

Here's what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter have to say about this sweet girl:

Frankie does great with respectful dogs and kiddos! She probably wouldn’t mind living with some cats, either! She loves tennis balls, treats, and a nice blanket to cuddle up on.

The Adoption Fee for Miss Frankie has already been sponsored, so there would be no cost to bring her home.

She is being kept in a quieter area of the shelter, so if your family would like to set up a meeting, just speak with a YVAS staff member.

Credit: YVAS

A fundraiser for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is planned for this Monday (6/27) at Dehler Park. It's their annual Pups in the Park with the Billings Mustangs with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

All dogs are welcome for the game with a $4 dog ticket, with 100% of the proceeds going to YVAS.

For those who need support for their pets after the recent flooding, YVAS has announced they can offer assistance with pet food, supplies, and emergency boarding.

To find out more, call the shelter at 406-294-7387.

And a notice that the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be closed tomorrow (Thursday 6/23), but will reopen for regular hours on Friday, June 24.

