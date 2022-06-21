What Do You Buy a Guy Who Has ‘Everything’? Mark’s Bachelor Buying Guide

"Mark, you are IMPOSSIBLE to buy gifts for because you already have everything," says everybody in my life.

I guess it's mostly true. I suppose it's a good problem to have.

So today I'm doing a bachelor's buying guide.

For me, I can always use golf balls and bullets. Those things I go through pretty often.

But don't be afraid to buy something ridiculous for that hard-to-buy-for person in your life.

Farting golf ball gag gift

My mom bought me a bunch of different great gifts over the years.

I opened a gift one year and was surprised to get a Big Mouth Billy singing bass. I didn't know what it was at first. I'm not a fisherman. So I didn't get why she'd get me a singing fish that's motion activated.

But I quickly fell in love with it.

I also enjoyed my clock which had a train that ran around the edge of the clock at the top of every hour. And followed it up a couple of years later with a clock that made different bird sounds at the top of the hour.

My stepmom asked me for years what I wanted for a gift. And I always told her that I want a race car set. One year she got me one. So my dad and I raced little slot cars until bedtime. Because guys are always little boys no matter how old we get and we are very competitive.

If you are shopping for somebody that's hard to buy for and you don't have Amazon Prime, you can go to giftadvisor.com and get some ideas.

Wilson hoop toy

I still have my helmet with the two cupholders and plastic tube. And I still wear my antler hat every Halloween when I'm handing out candy.