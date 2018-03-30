DOT Celebrates a Month Without Crash Fatalities

It’s an ignominious landmark, but certainly positive and noteworthy. Q2 reports that, for the first time in a decade, the state of Montana has gone 30 days without a fatal crash– not since Feb. 26– according to a Thursday press release.

Montana Department of Transportation Director Mike Tooley said [quote] “Four weeks without anyone dying in a crash is certainly encouraging, and we hope all Montanans are on board to keep the momentum going,” [end quote] Tooley urged drivers not to be complacent and to continue working toward the agency’s Vision Zero, an initiative launched in 2014 with the goal of zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roadways.

The average number of fatal crashes in Montana was down 8 percent from the period between 2012 and 2016 from the previous five years, according to the press release.