Downtown Billings Gas Station Robbed By Man With a Bat, Again.

Billings Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a convenience store near downtown where a bat was used.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD page on Twitter, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Holiday Stationstore in the 100 block of Broadwater Avenue.

BPD Sgt. Peterson said on social media that the suspect "brandished a bat and threatened an employee." The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, according to the post.

Billings Police say the suspect is a Hispanic or Native American male, and an investigation is ongoing.

Two other robberies with a bat were reported in May by the Billings Police Department.

On May 11, a man robbed the Holiday Stationstore at 745 Grand using a bat to threaten an employee.

On May 14, a suspect described as a Hispanic or Native American male threatened an employee of a local business with a bat.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated if more information becomes available.