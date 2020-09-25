This is the first official weekend of Fall, and while a Red Flag Warning will be in effect on Saturday (9/26), temperatures will be autumn-like, making it perfect for outdoor events. Just don't burn anything.

Here's a few highlights of activities happening around Billings this weekend:

Parade of Homes (Friday - Sunday)

This is the final weekend to explore ten stunning houses in the Billings area, plus one in Red Lodge during the 30th annual Parade of Homes. CLICK HERE for more info about getting tickets.

Mini Farmers Market (Saturday)

Local food, produce, and other products will be available at the West End Mini Farmers Market beginning at 9am. This is the final Saturday for the mini farmers market held at 3201 Hesper Road, on the property of Billings Seafood Guys. CLICK HERE to get a list of vendors, and more info about the farmers market.

Mud Drags (Saturday)

Montana Off-Road Extreme will host Mud Drags this Saturday at 8400 Story Road, near Oscar's Park in Billings. Gates will open at 8am, racing begins at noon, with tickets starting at $10. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free. CLICK HERE to find out more.

"Not Alone" screening for Suicide Prevention Month (Saturday)

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone County is hosting a screening of "Not Alone" on Saturday night at Babcock Theater. Doors open at 1:30pm, movie starts at 2pm, with a Q&A session to follow the screening. For more details about this event, CLICK HERE.

Nightmare Hill Climb (Saturday)

Billings Motorcycle Club is hosting a single-day of hill climbing on Saturday at Nightmare Hill. Tickets are $10 for adults, with kids 10 and under admitted free.

First Pro class out of the gate will be the 600, followed by the 450, 40+,700, and the 701. The kids side by side will follow the Pro classes, the pro side by side will take place under the lights, followed by the championship run off, and lastly the Pit bike side by side. -Billings Motorcycle Club

For more info about the Nightmare Hill Climb, CLICK HERE.

Kane Brown Encore Drive-In Concert (Saturday)

Amusement Park Drive-In in Billings is one of only two drive-in's in Montana that will host the Kane Brown, Granger Smith, Lauren Alaina, and Jimmie Allen cocnert this Saturday night (9/26). Car load tickets are still available by clicking HERE.