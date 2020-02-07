The first full weekend of February is filled with activities, fundraisers, and family fun.

Here's a sample of what you can get out and enjoy in the Magic City:

First Friday ArtWalk (Friday, February 7)

Downtown businesses, galleries, and restaurants will host art displays, family activities, gallery talks, dance, live street theatre and more. ArtWalk runs from 5pm to 9pm with more details available by clicking HERE.

School Carnival (Friday, February 7)

Miles Avenue PTA will host games, prizes, food and fun from 5:30 to 7:30pm at 1601 Miles Avenue in Billings. If you would like to help with set-up or clean up, CLICK HERE to get more details.

Friday Night Fun at Billings Public Library (Friday, February 7)

It's movie night at the BPL featuring Gnomeo and Juliet (Rated G) beginning at 6:30pm. Bring the whole family down for "Friday Night Fun" and enjoy games, movies, crafts, music and exhibits. For more details, CLICK HERE.

Jazz Festival (Friday, February 7)

Petro Theatre doors open at 6:30, concert at 7pm with guest performer Dontae Winslow and the MSU Billings Jazz Ensemble. Winslow has performed with Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, and many others. For tickets and more info, CLICK HERE.

Cornholio Tournament (Friday, February 7 - Saturday, February 8)

This first annual event will feature an open singles, competitive doubles, and tailgate doubles tournament. Payouts for 1st place will be up to $2000, with proceeds benefiting the Billings Chapter FFA. Admission is free for spectators, with food and beverages available for purchase. To get more info, CLICK HERE.

Table Tennis at Rimrock Mall (Saturday, February 8)

Get together with other table tennis enthusiasts from 9am to 12noon at Rimrock Mall. Players at all levels gets together each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at Rimrock Mall. For directions on how to find them, please call Art Fust at 406-656-1606, or CLICK HERE for more details.

Benefit for Kinzer McCord (Sunday, February 9)

The Kinzer McCord and Stephen William benefit event will be at Broadview Community Center (13725 4th St, Broadview) beginning at 2pm. Huge raffle with items being added daily. To see giveaway items, or get more info. CLICK HERE.