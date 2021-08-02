Billings Police are asking that the public stay away from a neighborhood in the Heights, where a fire rushed through a structure today (Monday 8/2), according to reports via social media.

According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, crews responded to the report of a structure on fire in the Heights at 50 Miners Place, around 2:45 PM today. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered "heavy fire and a possible victim."

Firefighters dealt with "difficult conditions" at the scene, according to the Facebook post, and one fire victim was taken to a Billings hospital for "unknown injuries."

Photos of the incident were shared on the Billings Fire Department Facebook page and show heavy smoke coming out of the structure from several windows, and a doorway.

The Billings Police Department also posted on their Twitter page that the fire was reported at 2:47pm MDT, and said that BPD Detectives were on the scene.

No information about a possible cause for the fire, or the individual injured was available at the time this story was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION

CHECK THIS OUT: This Texas Home Boasts Its Own Beach And Zipline