Poll: What Is Your Favorite Kenny Chesney Song?

Kenny Chesney is dropping some new music on us in a couple weeks. Kenny is also about to start his Chillaxification Tour in April, he has been hinting at dropping a new album in 2020, as well.

He has so many songs that were huge on the charts, it's hard to choose just one to be my favorite, but here we go: My favorite Kenny Chesney song is "There Goes My Life." I would say my favorite Kenny Chesney song used to be "Beer in Mexico," and now that I have a baby and a wife, who I love so much, I have changed my tune. There goes my life truly encompasses how I feel about my baby girl, so it hits me hard and I love it.

What about you, what is your favorite Kenny Chesney song?