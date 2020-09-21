Fire Restrictions Need a Hard Look

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There was another crazy fire at the 17-mile shooting range. How many is it going to take before they close that down, or will it be until we get a break in the weather? Many ranchers in the area are furious that there are all types of burn restrictions in place but NONE on this Bureau of Land Management piece. Tens of thousands of acres have been burned and lost over recent weeks. Homes and buildings have been destroyed, livestock lost, fences gone. It's too dangerous. Even while the fire was burning, people were still wanting to shoot. Where did you get your D.A. degree? The head of the Billings office should act immediately before something gets out of control. See ya tomorrow at 5.