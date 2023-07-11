An Aurora shot from just above the earth, this is an amazing shot for sure, with what appears to be the International Space Station or a Satellite in the foreground.

THE AURORA BOREALIS ALSO KNOWN AS THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

According to Wikipedia: An aurora, also commonly known as polar lights, northern lights, or southern lights, is a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. Auroras display dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky.

Photo: Jeff Zylland, NPS Photo: Jeff Zylland, NPS loading...

As a person that spent 29 years in Alaska, where the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) is commonplace, especially in the clear, cold, dark winter nights. But now it seems that the Northern Lights have been prominent lately here in Big Sky Country.

Over the next few days, the northern lights are expected to be visible in the following states: across parts of Washington, Idaho, Vermont, Wyoming, New Hampshire, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York and Maine.

If you've never had a chance to view them, its 1000% worth it. My wife and I have gotten up at 2 or 3 in the morning when we know the aurora is going to be dancing its best. It's an adventure, despite the cold temperatures in the middle of winter, which is usually the best time to view them.

Be on the lookout over the next several days and do your research and be sure to take the good cameras or your best smartphone camera, those are actually pretty amazing now-a-days.