A Vax You Should Get, Chick-Fil-A’s Opening, and School Safety

What a week. This week in Farmer Finishers, where I wrap it up with you folks: We had a couple of great ideas.

The first was to have a roving microphone next week at the line of people that are waiting for a Chick-fil-A Sandwich. We want to know how many people in line would like their student loans forgiven.

Next, this week was the over-under number of 6. After the horrible shooting in Billings earlier in the week, we are guessing how many days it will be till the next one. We've noticed the tolerance level for these criminals in town is diminishing by the day and people are going to start taking matters into their own hands unless things change.

The stories of people charging into stores and leaving with merchandise this week may have a bad ending.

Also an interesting discussion this morning on shingles and the shingles vaccine. Should you get it? Should you get it if you've never had chicken pox? If you had the chicken pox vaccine can you now get shingles? The overwhelming opinion, "absolutely get the vaccine". Stories of people getting it in their eyes and causing major vision problems, not to mention years of pain after infection seem to justify the shot.

Also after the teacher was shot in that Virginia elementary school, their teachers' union now wants metal detectors in ALL of their schools. Not just the high schools or middle schools. Time to head home for the weekend and practice with my pistol. I'm going to make a greater effort to carry now. We almost have to.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.