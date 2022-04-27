‘God’s Chicken’ Won’t Be Everyone’s Favorite in Billings

O.M.G! You have GOT to try the chicken sandwich from Chik-fil-a! It is TO DIE FOR!

...Said every person that I've ever known, who has had one.

Don't worry, I will try one at some point. But as busy as new restaurants are in this town when they first open, it's going to be a few months before I get around to sampling what some called "God's chicken" on a Facebook post that I saw this morning.

The talk I hear from most people is about their location. They're going to put it up in the parking lot of the old Toys "R" Us building, now the Planet Fitness gym. Head scratcher. Especially when there is a completely empty building right across the street. That was the old Pier One Imports building. And although traffic would still be a nightmare, at least you could grab your food, then turn left and avoid 24th street.

Chick fil a site in Billings MT where Planet Fitness is Credit: Google Maps loading...

But sometimes companies go ahead and build things without checking with me.

And you have to understand it's ok that not everybody's favorite is going to be your favorite.

For example, I had a coworker who was going to Great Falls. And she asked for food recommendations. And I said "O.M.G! You have GOT to try the fluffy tacos from El Comedor! They are TO DIE FOR!"

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

She went. She tried them. Then came back and delivered some devastating news. She told me that she would give them a three on a scale from one to ten.

El Comedor fluffy tacos in Great Falls MT Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

See? Not everybody's favorite is always going to be somebody else's favorite.

But honestly, not loving fluffy's?? And they even have better parking than Chik-fil-a.

KEEP READING: 13 Businesses That Should Open a Location in Billings It's not news anymore that Billings is a great place to start a business. Just look at the new businesses that have popped up in the last two years, and businesses are continuing to start or expand here. Even though just about any business would be great to have in our community, there are a few that we think Billings could use.