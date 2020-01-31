Friday Fragments: Mexico Trip Edition

I was looking back through my phone this morning at all the pictures I took while we were at Secrets Akumal in Mexico and I have to say, it was another fabulous Flakes Trip.

Highlights included:

a personal record for screwdriver consumption

a private gathering for our group of 150 folks along with a private poolside dinner featuring "The Fire Show."

Your breakfast choices varied from a custom omelet made right in front of you to fruits to several styles of prepared meat dishes to whether you were going to dine outside or inside. All tough decisions.

Our winner, Della Schnetter had the time of her life with her sister.

As I keep scrolling I see palm trees, Mexican Mudslides, Cerveza on ice, pizzas made poolside in a wood-fired oven, a visit to the Hibachi restaurant, some sushi, the "Quiet Pool" and all the people I met from so many different places.

My photo today is of me with my four favorite new friends Keesha, Shayna, Alyssa, and Kate. They are nurses from Wisconsin who I hung out with over the course of the week. They are considering joining next year's Flakes Trip once we figure out where we are going.