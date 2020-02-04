The Beaches in Mexico Are Cleaner Now [Video]

After our trip to Mexico, we've noticed that they have improved their game. Since our first trip there in 2000, they are doing a better job with the cleanliness. They're starting to care more about the ocean and environment around them. You can tell in this video I took how clean the water is now. 20 years ago it was dirty and smelly. They've realized that tourism dollars are their bread and butter. You wouldn't be disappointed with a future visit to Akumal.

