It was great to see so many photos of our Montana National Guard soldiers currently deployed overseas.

Major General Pete Hronek is the Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard. He recently visited troops from several Montana units currently deployed in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The 143rd Military Police Law and Order Detachment is currently deployed to Romania. Recently, they conducted security for the First Lady of the United States as she visited Eastern Europe on her way to Ukraine. Here's a photo of the 143rd with General Hronek below.

Credit the Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard Credit: Major General Pete Hronek loading...

The visit to Romania actually kicked off with a visit to the 1050th Firefighters.

Credit the Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard Credit: Major General Pete Hronek loading...

Prior to landing in Romania he was able to visit several troops in Kuwait.

It was great to visit with the Soldiers of the 1063rd SMC while we were in Kuwait! This group consists of vehicle mechanics, welders, communication system repair specialists and several other maintenance MOSs that keep our equipment ready! Keep up the great work!!

Credit the Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard Credit: Major General Pete Hronek loading...

The Adjutant General and the state's Command Sergeant Major also visited with soldiers from the 1st of the 163rd Combined Arms Battalion, the headquarters of the 163rd, and the 145th Forward Support Company.

Credit the Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard Credit: Major General Pete Hronek loading...

You can find several more photos from his trip to Kuwait and Romania by following General Hronek's Facebook page here.