Livingston Hospital Evacuated, Red Lodge GoFundMe Started

The hospital in Livingston has evacuated all its patients according to a post on social media.

Before 8 pm on Monday night (6/13), Livingston HealthCare posted an update on their Facebook page that said water was over the driveway to the main hospital campus on Alpenglow Lane.

While access to the hospital was becoming "unsafe," the water had not reached the main hospital building, according to the post from Livingston HealthCare.

In the "interest of our patients and staff safety," the Livingston hospital's main campus was evacuated "with assessment and direction from the county."

Those who have medical emergencies in Park County should still call 911, according to the post.

Livingston HealthCare has "activated an incident command to track flood activity," and will "provide updates as they become available."

Massive devastation to the town of Red Lodge continues to be uncovered, as relief efforts are already underway for the popular tourist destination.

One social media fundraiser has already started on GoFundMe by Landon Phelps. "As a lot of you know our small little resort town Red lodge Montana needs your help," Phelps posted via GoFundMe.

With many homes and businesses completely gone, Phelps hopes to "help this Small humble town of people rebuild."

