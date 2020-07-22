Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb this Weekend

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The 102nd annual Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb is this weekend (7/24 & 7/25) and it promises to be a great time. Some of the best hill climb riders in the nation will converge on the South Hills to take on the "Bentonite Nightmare." That's the name of the nearly vertical hill that is composed primarily of bentonite (a clay-like, blackish colored dirt that has uses in various industries like mining and kitty litter).

If you've never been to the Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb, you are in for a true motorsports spectacle. Riders on highly modified dirt bikes featuring extra-long swing arms and paddle tires (some running almost 200 horsepower) attempt to make it up-and-over the hill. And by hill, we mean practically straight up. Some of the best riders do make it over the top in the timed event, but many do not. For the ones that don't, the riders and their bikes usually tumble dramatically down the steepest part of the hill. It's a blast to watch.

According to event organizers, spectators can enjoy:

afternoon and evening races that lead into the night with stunning vertical Side-by-Side “Showdown” racing under the lights. Then Saturday it begins again with bigger bikes, more under-the-lights Showdown action and the Championship racing for the Crown under the lights.

Gates open at 1 pm both days, with racing action into the evening until 11 pm. Tickets are available at the gate and are $15 daily for adults ($25 for both days) and kids 10 and under get in free with a paying adult. Full concessions are available on-site. Camping is also available. No dogs, fireworks, firearms, open fires or off-road vehicles allowed. The Billings Motorcycle Club is located across the river past Riverfront Park. Hang a left at Casey's Corner, watch for signs.

