Who Repped Their Brand The Best? Winners Of Carly Pearce Tix!

You entered your photos... and over 700 people voted for their favorite!

Reminder, the winners of our "How Cowboy or Cowgirl Are You?" contest, thanks to Shipton's Big R and Cat Country 102.9, receive...

1st Place: Floor Tickets + Meet & Greet passes to Carly Pearce at MontanaFair, Dinner for Two, and a $150 Shipton's Big R Giftcard.

2nd Place: Floor Tickets + Meet & Greet passes to Carly Pearce at MontanaFair, and a $75 Shipton's Big R Giftcard.

3rd Place: Floor Tickets + Meet & Greet passes to Carly Pearce at MontanaFair, and a $50 Shipton's Big R Giftcard.

Wow! That is an awesome prize package.

Who won?

A BIG Congratulations to the following winners of our How Cowboy or Cowgirl Are You? Contest!

1st Place: Laurin Kluver

Credit: Laurin Kluver

2nd Place: Nicole Wimmler

Credit: Nicole Wimmler

3rd Place: Katelin Lyman

Credit: Katelin Lyman

Again, a BIG THANK YOU to Shipton's Big R for sponsoring "How Cowboy or Cowgirl Are You?" on Cat Country 102.9, and enjoy your tickets to Carly Pearce at The Last Best Place Of Summer... MontanaFair!