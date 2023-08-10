Who Repped Their Brand The Best? Winners Of Carly Pearce Tix!

Credit: Canva / MontanaFair / Shipton's Big R

You entered your photos... and over 700 people voted for their favorite!

Reminder, the winners of our "How Cowboy or Cowgirl Are You?" contest, thanks to Shipton's Big R and Cat Country 102.9, receive...

  • 1st Place: Floor Tickets + Meet & Greet passes to Carly Pearce at MontanaFair, Dinner for Two, and a $150 Shipton's Big R Giftcard.
  • 2nd Place: Floor Tickets + Meet & Greet passes to Carly Pearce at MontanaFair, and a $75 Shipton's Big R Giftcard.
  • 3rd Place: Floor Tickets + Meet & Greet passes to Carly Pearce at MontanaFair, and a $50 Shipton's Big R Giftcard.

Wow! That is an awesome prize package.

Who won?

A BIG Congratulations to the following winners of our How Cowboy or Cowgirl Are You? Contest!

1st Place: Laurin Kluver

Credit: Laurin Kluver
2nd Place: Nicole Wimmler

Credit: Nicole Wimmler
3rd Place: Katelin Lyman

Credit: Katelin Lyman
Again, a BIG THANK YOU to Shipton's Big R for sponsoring "How Cowboy or Cowgirl Are You?" on Cat Country 102.9, and enjoy your tickets to Carly Pearce at The Last Best Place Of Summer... MontanaFair!

