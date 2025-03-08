What's up with the low-flying helicopters in Montana this spring?

Don't be alarmed if you hear the thundering thump-thump-thump of a low-flying helicopter near your property over the next two months. Northwestern Energy is conducting aerial inspections of its power lines across the state from March 3 to April 18, and they're using helicopters to get a closer look.

NWE posted on Facebook earlier this week to inform the public of their visual transmission line inspection process. The helicopters are manned by an operations supervisor and vegetation management coordinator who carefully scan the transmission lines to look for faulty or damaged equipment that may need repairs.

Electricity power line in West Duluth, MN Nick Cooper - TSM loading...

Low and slow.

The helicopters will be flying "low and slow" at times, per the energy company's post. We're assuming most of the flyover inspections will be in rural areas of Montana (the release didn't mention specifics). However, they did share the dates they'll be doing work in your part of the state.

Helena area – March 3-7

Billings area – March 10-21 and March 31- April 11

Missoula area – March 17- April 2

Lewistown area – March 24-28

Bozeman area – March 31- April 11

Great Falls area – April 7-25

Butte area – April 7-18

Photo by Антон Дмитриев on Unsplash Photo by Антон Дмитриев on Unsplash loading...

Northwestern Energy serves over 775,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park, providing electrical service to 337 communities and natural gas to 202 communities.

Montana ranked in the Top 10 for states producing electricity from renewable energy in 2022, notes the US Energy Information Administration. 45% of our power comes from coal. Montana's combined energy resources produce a whopping 731 trillion Btu worth of energy per year.

