Here’s the Truth About Montana Trying to Recruit Out-Of-Staters

You may already be aware of this, but it came as quite a surprise when we learned about it.

A lot of people living in Montana have been dealing with a lot of frustration lately due to people from other states moving to the state. Much of the blames tends to fall on Californians.

The Montana Department of Commerce has started a program called Come Home Montana. The purpose of the program is to try to get people who have previously lived in Montana to move back. My brother and his wife both graduated from Montana State University but now live in California. They have received pamphlets in the mail from the Montana DOC inviting them to move back to Montana.

It's time to come home. Come live the life you truly want to live. Connect with us for more information on moving back to Montana.

says the Come Home Montana website.

With all of the resentment that many Montanans have towards Californians, it's surprising to learn that the state is actively trying to convince them to move here. To be fair, it's not just Californians. The program targets individuals from all over the country who have previously lived in Montana or attended a university in the state.

If you visit the Come Home Montana websites, there's even a "Warm Welcome Home" video featuring Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.

The goal is to bring educated and skilled workers who have left the state in search of higher wages back to Montana to help stimulate the economy.

