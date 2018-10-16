I can remember a time when the homemade Halloween costumes easily outnumbered the store bought stuff, but these days, kids tend to gravitate to the officially licensed stuff. I just wanted to give a shout out to the creative people who still follow the tradition of coming up with a great idea and turning it into a reality. Even if I had nothing but time and money to devote to a costume, I'm simply not an arts and crafts type person and the odds of my creation resembling my vision are pretty slim.