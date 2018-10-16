Homemade Halloween Costumes
I can remember a time when the homemade Halloween costumes easily outnumbered the store bought stuff, but these days, kids tend to gravitate to the officially licensed stuff. I just wanted to give a shout out to the creative people who still follow the tradition of coming up with a great idea and turning it into a reality. Even if I had nothing but time and money to devote to a costume, I'm simply not an arts and crafts type person and the odds of my creation resembling my vision are pretty slim.
If you're one of those who go the DIY route either for you or your kids, please share some of your biggest successes or disasters. Scary, funny, topical or vintage, the homemade suits that my daughter and I encounter on Wednesday, 10/31, will be more memorable than the sea of Black Panther stuff from Wal-Mart.