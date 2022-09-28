Not all of us really know why we have the name we do. Some have been named after others in their family, for others, the name just flowed well.

The one thing we found out this morning is that a lot of names now are fairly obsolete and they'll never be used again. In fact, when I was a kid, I never knew anyone who had one of the most popular baby names now.

The top names for girls born so far this year in the country according to the Social Security Administration are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Luna, Mia, Evelyn, and Luna. For boys, the top names are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Henry, Lucas, and Alexander.

The only Noah I ever knew was the one that built the ark. It's funny that most of the girl's top names all end with the vowel A. Maybe that's a trend too.

I don't know how many of you picked your kid's names but we picked something that we knew they would like and not be ridiculed in school. After all, a child grows up and has to live with that name for the rest of their life.

Our kids' middle names were the ones that usually had some significance except for John who received the name of my grandfather. We would have never given them the name of my dad, Howard, can you imagine?

Paul's Dad and Grandpa Paul's dad and his grandpa / Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

Some names that people have are so bad that they go by their middle name. Things come and go so maybe years from now people will start using all of our current names for their kids' middle names just to save them.

John Paul, I think that has a nice ring to it...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.