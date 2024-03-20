The Death Of Compact Discs

Our radio station is doing some house cleaning. One thing we don't need anymore is compact discs. We haven't actually used them in many years. Our company went to music on the computer probably 20 years ago. Paul and I did the Golden Oldies Hour, so we still played them. I've piled up a pretty good collection of old country that wasn't in the computers. And should probably do something with those too.

My private collection needs to go, but I just can't seem to get around to getting rid of them. And it kind of turns my stomach to look at how many CDs (and record albums) I spent money on that I'll never see a return on.

I do have a car with a CD player in it, but there's been a CD stuck in it for about ten years. So, I must need to get it fixed.

Back when Cat Country went on the air in 1988, we were the only radio station that was 100% compact disc. A very big deal at the time. We also had a computer in the studio that did nothing but show lightning strikes, but technology has changed that.

Technology has also changed the number of requests that we get. "Hey, can you play the new song from...". Now I just say have your phone play it. But you can get just about any song you want on your handheld device these days.

How many other guys out there working in radio have been on long enough to give away CDs?