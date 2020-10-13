How I Feel About Referendum LR-130 [OPINION]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Many of you have been calling me asking me about LR-130. I voted for restricting local cities and governments from enacting their own gun laws. The 2nd amendment is the 2nd amendment and I don't think places like Missoula should be able to restrict those constitutional rights. Imagine if there was a referendum that would restrict any of your freedom of speech rights. For instance, what if a city would restrict peaceful protests in their town, you could do it elsewhere but not there. People would come unglued if that were to happen. If our gun rights are guaranteed by the Constitution then Missoula or Portland or anywhere ever can't deny them. Vote however you want but that's how I feel. Voting, another right that is guaranteed by the Constitution, but I hope you are a legal citizen,18 or older. See ya tomorrow at 5.