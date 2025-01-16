A Montana Twist on Wyoming’s Plan for Expired Wind Turbines

Love them or hate them, wind turbines have become a fact of life for windy, rural areas across the United States. In Montana, it seems like it's always windy, and we have millions of acres of wide-open space. So naturally we have our share of wind turbines scattered on hills and plains across the Treasure State.

Many Montanans have strong opinions about these towering windmills.

One non-debatable issue is the waste these wind turbines create when they reach the end of their lifespan, typically after 20 - 30 years. Even the greenest greenie will agree that wind turbine waste is a concern. Wyoming officials have come up with a novel solution.

Wind Turbines In Palm Springs, California Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Using abandoned coal mine pits for junk wind turbine disposal.

According to a story at KTVQ, 72,000 expired wind turbine blades are lying on the ground in the United States. That's a LOT of fiberglass that needs to go.... somewhere.

Wyoming is the largest coal-producing state, delivering 41% of all US coal. Montana ranks 6th. Wyoming legislators have proposed a bill that will allow some of their old coal mines to become repositories for expired wind turbine blades.

Coal Authority Seeks To Prevent Unlicensed Mining In Merthyr Tydfil Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images loading...

This seems like a brilliant idea, in my opinion.

The mine makes some money by charging wind turbine companies a disposal fee and the state of Wyoming takes a cut of the revenue too. The fiberglass wind turbine blades are considered non-toxic, so there is little environmental danger in the proposed plan.

Fill the Pit with wind turbine blades! Credit Google Fill the Pit with wind turbine blades! Credit Google loading...

Should old Montana coal mines become wind turbine dumping grounds too?

There are currently six coal mine operations in Montana: Decker Coal Company, Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Signal Peak Energy LLC, Westmoreland Absaloka, Westmoreland Rosebud, and Westmoreland Savage.

I don't know the operating capacity of any of these mines or which ones are open pit vs. underground. Perhaps none of them would work for turning them into junk yards for old wind turbine blades.

But you know what might work great? Dump them in the Berkely Pit!

