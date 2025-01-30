What Makes Montana’s Culture Different from Other States?

Montanans are very proud of our state.

Most of us have a healthy collection of t-shirts, hoodies, and hats emblazoned with "406". We slap bumper stickers on our cars that might read "Get Lost in Montana", "Go Home, MT is Full", or "The Last Best Place." Certainly there is lots to love about Big Sky Country. But what about the Montana culture - or lack thereof? How would you explain it to an out-of-stater?

During election seasons, we hear a lot of noise about our "Montana way of life", but what does that even mean? Surely it's a little bit different for each of us. A Facebook friend recently posed this question: What "culture" does Montana have that separates us from other states? The answers were interesting.

Foth Farms. Photo by Sarah Neslund, used with permission Foth Farms, Toston, MT. Photo by Sarah Neslund, used with permission loading...

What is the Montana Culture, according to residents?

John V - It used to be a culture of independence and rugged individualism. Now that our government has driven off logging and most mining while subjugating farmers with federal subsidies, we are mostly a tourist attraction.

Big Sky Montana Big Sky, MT. Credit: Rachel Helgeson, Townsquare Media loading...

Kevin R - Other than our scenic views, abundant natural beauty, and outdoor activities, Montana lacks identity and culture.. we are a melting pot of what people think our culture should be based on lack of experience and some ignorance sprinkled in there!

Don’t get me wrong, I love our state, born and raised here, I just know that we all have a slightly different mindset about our culture.

Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media Credit: Karen Gallagher Townsquare Media loading...

Wyatt B - It’s like if you had a pizza and that pizza just had the worst ingredients but also the best ingredients. That’s Montana.

Montanans will help you change a tire. Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Montanans will help you change a tire. Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Terra B - People will stop and help you change a flat tire but will call you an idiot for not having a jack in your car.

DUIs are a serious problem in MT. Photo by takahiro taguchi on Unsplash DUIs are a serious problem in MT. Photo by takahiro taguchi on Unsplash loading...

Casey W - Thinking it’s cultured when most people clutch their purses at the sight of anyone with more melanin in their skin. Xenophobia. Drunk Driving Fatalities.

Montana is a beautiful state and an incredible place to call home…kinda rough when you get told to “go back to California” once a week….when you were born here.

Photo by Documerica on Unsplash Photo by Documerica on Unsplash loading...

Tiffany Y - Scrappy. Nowhere else have I seen so many people stopping to help tow vehicles out of the medians of a busy freeway in a snowstorm. That’s next level.

Scrambled eggs with ketchup? You bet. Credit Canva Scrambled eggs with ketchup? You bet. Credit Canva loading...

Marcus G - Ketchup on eggs.

Credit Canva Credit Canva loading...

How would you describe Montana's culture?

Drop a comment if you're reading this on Facebook or reach out with the Chat button on our mobile app. We'd love to hear your thoughts.

