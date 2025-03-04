Opinion: Billings to Deadwood is the Best Weekend Getaway

Spring is next week, and my family is thinking about our summer travel plans. Flying is expensive for four people, so we're narrowing it down to road trips, and the Black Hills of South Dakota are at the top of our list. It's a relatively short 4.5-hour drive from Billings, and there is so much to do that we keep coming back.

We love Deadwood.

I've been there probably a dozen times. Sometimes, it's just my spouse and I, escaping for a romantic weekend; other times, we bring the kids. This year, we'll probably make Rapid City our home base for a few days and do all the touristy, kid-friendly stuff in that area and then spend just a night or two in Deadwood.

Here are my top reasons why Deadwood is a fantastic getaway for Montanans.

Deadwood is full of fascinating Old West history.

If you're a history dork like me, there's plenty of it in the Black Hills. Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickock both spent a fair amount of time in the area. You can visit Wild Bill's grave, located in a cemetery on a hill on the edge of town.

There is a lot of wildlife nearby.

Last time we were in Deadwood, we drove the HWY 85 loop up to Lead, through Central City, and back to town. We saw numerous mountain goats on the road. Bison can be found in Custer State Park, and there's always the touristy Bear Country USA attraction.

Blackjack!

Sure, Montana has lots of crappy little casinos on every corner, but I much prefer the Vegas style action on the table games in Deadwood and real slot machines with bigger jackpots.

All you can eat crab legs!

If we happen to arrive in Deadwood on a Friday afternoon, my plan is always the same: check into the hotel and then head to the Silverado Franklin buffet in the basement of the casino for all the steamed crab legs I can shove into my mouth.

We usually go to Deadwood in the shoulder season (like right now) to avoid the summertime crowds and more expensive room rates, but anytime is a great time in Deadwood.

