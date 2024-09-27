Farmer Finishers: Cincinnati, SD2, Parade of Homes

Credit: Canva

It's been a busy week as we wrap things up with Farmer Finishers. Today is National Sons Day, just like earlier in the week when it was National Daughters Day. All I can say is, ditto for my boys.

It was a tough week to be a Cincinnati sports fan. However, there was good news and bad news. The Bengals lost a game they shouldn't have, but on the bright side, the Reds fired their manager, David Bell. Long overdue.

We had a great early morning segment that I hope everyone on the other side of the ticket will listen to. We even played part of the testimony from yesterday's hearing in Congress with FBI agent Marcus Allen—or should we say former agent and whistleblower. It’s a real eye-opener into the current corrupt atmosphere in our enforcement agencies. If you'd like, you can find it on YouTube to watch and listen. It's a real warning to all Americans; we are headed for something big. Scary.

This weekend, it's School District 2's summer carnival known as Saturday Live. It's at Metra this year because recently they've had to battle the weather. Wouldn't you know it, this weekend it's going to be beautiful.

The Parade of Homes wraps up this weekend, and tonight at Daylis it's West vs. Skyview. Next week, the Flakes are on the road to Canyon Creek Brewery, so stop by and get in for the trip. The giveaway party is getting closer.

Have a great weekend, and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5.

