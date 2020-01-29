How To Buy Toby Keith Tickets Before the General Public

Country Comes To Town with Toby Keith, and special guest Chancey Williams, June 19 at MetraPark. Friday (1/31) at 10am MDT, tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public.

Cat Country 102.9 understands you don't have much patience when there are concert tickets you want. So we're giving you a chance to purchase Toby Keith tickets a day early.

From 10am to 10pm Thursday (1/30), you can buy tickets by CLICKING HERE, and using the pre-sale code COUNTRY.

For fans who want to get the complete Toby Keith experience, a VIP Diamond Bar Package will be available, and includes:

(1) VIP Diamond Bar Ticket

(1) 30 Minutes Early Access to the Venue

(1) Commemorative Laminate

(1) Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie

(1) Access to Full Service Bar

To find out more, CLICK HERE.

Don't forget there are 3 Easy Ways to Win Toby Keith Tickets. CLICK HERE to find out how to score your tickets for the Country Comes To Town Tour, with special guest Chancey Williams!