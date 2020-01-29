How To Buy Toby Keith Tickets Before the General Public
Country Comes To Town with Toby Keith, and special guest Chancey Williams, June 19 at MetraPark. Friday (1/31) at 10am MDT, tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public.
Cat Country 102.9 understands you don't have much patience when there are concert tickets you want. So we're giving you a chance to purchase Toby Keith tickets a day early.
From 10am to 10pm Thursday (1/30), you can buy tickets by CLICKING HERE, and using the pre-sale code COUNTRY.
For fans who want to get the complete Toby Keith experience, a VIP Diamond Bar Package will be available, and includes:
- (1) VIP Diamond Bar Ticket
- (1) 30 Minutes Early Access to the Venue
- (1) Commemorative Laminate
- (1) Commemorative Red Solo Cup Koozie
- (1) Access to Full Service Bar
To find out more, CLICK HERE.
Don't forget there are 3 Easy Ways to Win Toby Keith Tickets. CLICK HERE to find out how to score your tickets for the Country Comes To Town Tour, with special guest Chancey Williams!