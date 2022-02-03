Huge Movie Set in Montana Has Sequel Coming Out Soon

This was one of the most oft putting things about the first film and I think I still have issues with it.

One of the biggest movies to come out in 2020 was Sonic the Hedgehog before COVID-19 shut down movie theaters nationwide. The video game movie made over $300 million worldwide and was received well by critics and filmgoers. The weird thing is, the film is in a place where most people would think it's a real place, but folks here would beg to differ.

So both the first Sonic the Hedgehog and sequel are set in the fictional town of Green Hills, Montana. A small Montana town, with a beautiful landscape, and is in the middle of nowhere. That seems familiar. The problem is, Green Hills, Montana isn't a real place at all.

Why would you make up a place for your movie? There are plenty of towns exactly like Green Hills that exist in Montana. The movie could have used areas like Ennis, Bigfork, or a handful of other small towns that perfectly fit that description.

Plus, if you are going to use a fake town in Montana, why don't you film those parts of the movie in Montana. Sonic the Hedgehog was filmed in and around British Columbia for both productions.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to come out on April 8th, 2022, and will star Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Idris Elba will be voicing Knuckles. It's one of the most anticipated films of 2022, and many folks are excited to see what happens in the sequel.

I can't get over the fake Montana town.

Five Destinations To Check Out This Winter Bozeman's airport is expanding and one of the most popular in the state, but where do Montanans enjoy spending the winter just a few flights away?