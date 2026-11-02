I meant to get up at 5 AM to get in line for Montana Millionaire tickets on Sunday morning. But I overslept and didn't wake up until somewhere around 6:45. "Crap," I thought, "I hope it's not too late." Thankfully, none of this mattered, as I and thousands of others were soon to learn.

Rubbing the sleep from my eyes, I opened social media and saw the first post about Montana Millionaire experiencing technical difficulties, and that the problem was expected to be resolved "soon."

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MT Lottery server screen on Sunday (probably). Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash colorful digital glitch static pattern

Approximate amount of my time wasted? Less than an hour.

So I got out of bed, slapped on my joggers and a hoodie, and drove to my neighborhood casino to wait it out, along with about 100 other people. Some of the folks had been there since before 5:30, while a few others drifted in while I was there.

The lottery machine sprang to life — briefly — just twice while I was waiting. Both of the customers who were able to purchase tickets while I was there were $500 Instant Winners. I waited about an hour before giving up entirely and going on with my Sunday.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Montana bar owners are pushing for change.

Businessman Sean Graves, owner of several bars and restaurants in Montana, shared his thoughts on the Montana Millionaire debacle, starting with an excellent point. Why have sales at 5:30 in the morning?

Graves wrote,

Who benefits from that? Big box convenience chains like Town Pump call the shots and push for a time that funnels thousands of people directly into their stores, rather than opening it up the right way. Instead of turning a massive state event into a promotion that actually benefits local independent bars, restaurants, and small retailers, people are left piled up in convenience store lines for hours at the crack of dawn.

YES! I agree wholeheartedly. You can't gamble at casino machines before 8 AM, so why allow Montana Millionaire tickets to be sold at 5:30?

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Make the time 8 AM and have it on the first Saturday in November each year.

The folks at Cranny's Club Tavern & Casino in Dillon shared similar frustrations about how the Montana Millionaire game is executed. They noted,

As Montana Lottery retailers, we receive just 5% of lottery ticket sales and 3% of Sports Bet Montana sales. We NEVER make money on winning tickets sold in our businesses. That's simply how Montana Lottery operates.

The Cranny's post went further by reiterating how many Montana bar owners feel: If lottery officials could coordinate the Montana Millionaire ticket sale time with the typical time a bar/casino opens in Montana (8 AM), it could mean another meal is sold, another drink is purchased, and there's another reason for people to walk through a local business's door.

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