Growing fruit in Montana can be challenging. Sure, you can grow strawberries and raspberries in your backyard fairly successfully. And yes, we have Flathead cherries and a handful of commercial apple orchards, but that's about it.

When it comes to anything just a tiny bit exotic, like peaches, lemons, limes, pineapples, etc., we're pretty much out of luck. It's simply too cold in Montana, and our growing season is far too short.

Even our beloved huckleberry is a finicky plant, choosing to grow at certain altitudes, in certain parts of the state. And heaven forbid it's a touch too dry or too wet, or too cold or too hot... then the huckleberry says, "Nah, you're not getting much this year."

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Behold, the Honeyberry.

What if I told you there is another purple-ish berry that actually grows well in Montana, that tastes good, and is packed with antioxidants? Meet the Honeyberry, also known as a Haskap Berry or Blue Honeysuckle.

Dubbed a "super fruit," Honeyberries are much easier to grow in Montana than blueberries. According to the Montana State University Extension Office,

They are hardy to zone 2. Winter temperatures of -40 degrees do not affect them. The flowers can withstand 17 degrees and still produce. Very few edible berries can make this claim.

Honeyberries also have more vitamin C than blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

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I need some Honeyberry plants.

Honeyberry bushes are best planted in the fall (we're probably too late this season), but springtime planting is ok too, says MSU. They've been researching several varieties of honeyberry plants at their test plots over the past decade or so, and they recommend 'Indigo Gem’, ‘Aurora’, ‘Borealis’ and 'Sugar Mountain Blue’ as standouts.

What do Honeyberries taste like?

The flavor is typically described as a cross between a blueberry and a raspberry. Some are sweeter, while other varieties are more tart. The Honeyberry can be used for baking, jams, syrups, wine, or eaten fresh.

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