If you're still trying to figure out what to wear for Halloween, a new study has some ideas about what types of costumes Montanans seem most interested in.

However, at this point, you don't really have time to order anything online. With Halloween two days away, you'd be lucky to have anything arrive by Saturday afternoon.

Spirit Halloween, local thrift stores, and your personal stash of costumes and accessories are probably your best options for throwing something together last-minute.

Read More: Montana Rancher Jodi Pierson Sells 47 Million Dollar Skeleton

Photo by Branden Skeli on Unsplash A man with dreadlocks and a pirate costume

What kind of costumes are Montanans looking for this year?

Pirate is the most-searched Halloween costume in Montana for 2026, narrowly beating out the classic witch, according to a new study examining Google searches for 1,843 different costumes across all 50 states.

The research, conducted by Bruno Marc, a footwear retailer, found that pirates generated an average of 128.3 monthly Google searches in Montana.

Witches came in a close second at 127.5, so apparently, there's plenty of room for both peg legs and pointy hats at the neighborhood Halloween party.

Roy Rochlin, Getty Images Roy Rochlin, Getty Images

Montana's Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2026, based on search data.

Pirate – 128.3 average monthly searches Witch – 127.5 Wednesday Addams – 110 Harley Quinn – 109 (tie) Minion – 109 (tie) Dog – 107 Poison Ivy – 102 Vampire – 93 Padmé Amidala – 92 Master Chief – 85

Gerald Matzka, Getty Images Gerald Matzka, Getty Images

Some of these rankings are interesting.

Harley Quinn, the DC Comics antihero, ranks second nationally, while Poison Ivy takes the top spot across the country. Montana's fondness for Wednesday Addams also tracks with the national trend, where she ranks eighth.

Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images

Not so much for horror-movie characters.

The study found no horror villains in Montana's top 20, compared with three nationally. Ghostface, the masked killer from the Scream franchise, comes closest, ranking 23rd in Montana.

Photo by Tucker Joenz on Unsplash a person wearing a mask

Montana Isn't Halloween-Crazy?

Despite our apparent enthusiasm for pirates and witches, Montana ranks just 36th nationally for Halloween costume searches relative to population. We average 1,465 costume searches per month for every 100,000 residents, about 11.8% below the national average.

Look! 10 Great Frightening Montana-Themed Halloween Costumes Are you looking for a great Halloween costume? Here are a few Montana-themed ideas! Gallery Credit: jessejames