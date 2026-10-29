Last Minute Costume? Here’s What Montanans Are Searching For
If you're still trying to figure out what to wear for Halloween, a new study has some ideas about what types of costumes Montanans seem most interested in.
However, at this point, you don't really have time to order anything online. With Halloween two days away, you'd be lucky to have anything arrive by Saturday afternoon.
Spirit Halloween, local thrift stores, and your personal stash of costumes and accessories are probably your best options for throwing something together last-minute.
Read More: Montana Rancher Jodi Pierson Sells 47 Million Dollar Skeleton
What kind of costumes are Montanans looking for this year?
Pirate is the most-searched Halloween costume in Montana for 2026, narrowly beating out the classic witch, according to a new study examining Google searches for 1,843 different costumes across all 50 states.
The research, conducted by Bruno Marc, a footwear retailer, found that pirates generated an average of 128.3 monthly Google searches in Montana.
Witches came in a close second at 127.5, so apparently, there's plenty of room for both peg legs and pointy hats at the neighborhood Halloween party.
Montana's Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2026, based on search data.
- Pirate – 128.3 average monthly searches
- Witch – 127.5
- Wednesday Addams – 110
- Harley Quinn – 109 (tie)
- Minion – 109 (tie)
- Dog – 107
- Poison Ivy – 102
- Vampire – 93
- Padmé Amidala – 92
- Master Chief – 85
Some of these rankings are interesting.
Harley Quinn, the DC Comics antihero, ranks second nationally, while Poison Ivy takes the top spot across the country. Montana's fondness for Wednesday Addams also tracks with the national trend, where she ranks eighth.
Not so much for horror-movie characters.
The study found no horror villains in Montana's top 20, compared with three nationally. Ghostface, the masked killer from the Scream franchise, comes closest, ranking 23rd in Montana.
Montana Isn't Halloween-Crazy?
Despite our apparent enthusiasm for pirates and witches, Montana ranks just 36th nationally for Halloween costume searches relative to population. We average 1,465 costume searches per month for every 100,000 residents, about 11.8% below the national average.
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