Mining and agriculture were two of the biggest industries responsible for bringing settlers to Montana in its early days. Both remain large contributors to our economy. Tourism is now the second largest economic contributor to Montana, but agriculture remains king in the Treasure State.

Are you a Montana history nerd like me? Don't miss this museum.

I've spent plenty of time in the historic town of Virginia City, with its plethora of mining artifacts. I've been to the Museum of the Rockies (who hasn't?), the Western Heritage Center, the Buffalo Bill Center in Cody, and the deceivingly large Yellowstone County Museum next to the Billings airport. Today, I finally got a chance to explore the Huntley Project Museum. Photo Gallery Below.

Nestled on several acres between Highway 312 and I-94, just a couple of miles east of Huntley, this museum sits near the train tracks on the original townsite of Osborn, MT, and is dedicated almost entirely to Montana's early agricultural roots.

Visiting in the off-season, I'm fairly certain I was the only guest on a springy, late March afternoon. Some of the doors were locked, but that didn't detract from the experience. I peeked into the windows to see what was inside the dozens of outbuildings that dot the property.

Antique farm equipment galore, and so much more.

As I was getting ready to leave, I ran into a friendly staffer who offered to unlock the buildings. I politely told her that was unnecessary... I didn't want to be an inconvenience, and I'll come back in the summertime for the full experience.

From May 1 to Labor Day, the Huntley Project Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 to 5 and Sundays from 1 to 5. Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 4. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. There are several donation boxes scattered around the premises.

Picnic tables and fire pits are available for use, and the grounds are pet-friendly. Tours are self-guided, or you can request guided tours during business hours. Much of the museum is wheelchair accessible, and helpful signage on many displays provides descriptions of what you're looking at.

Don't miss their extensive collection of vintage Montana photographs in the main building. Pesky copyright attorneys won't let me share them with you here, but they provide interesting insight about the farming community in south central Montana from around 1895 to the 1960s.

Check out my pics of the Huntley Project Museum and grounds below. If you're into Montana history, visit this place next time you're passing by. It's worth a stop.

