Is Having a Child in Your 70s Fair To The Child or Mother?

So Robert DeNiro has just had another child at age 79. That's right, 79. So I was thinking this morning if that is really fair to the child. Even more importantly, is it really fair for the mother?

Just think, she could get to the point where she has a 5-year-old and has to take care of someone who may be developing the onslaught of dementia. I guess I'm old school but family planning should be an important part of starting one. It is an individual choice between the couple and no one else's business but the child also should be a concern.

Credit: ABC 7 Chicago via YouTube Credit: ABC 7 Chicago via YouTube loading...

Many people wait until later on after their career has moved forward and they can afford it. Many women though find out that the later you wait the harder it is to get pregnant and the risks are also greater.

I didn't have my first child till I was 29 and I always wished I would have started much younger but things worked out well for all of them.

Credit: Townsquare Media Credit: Townsquare Media loading...

My dad's dad didn't have his first child until he was 40 and his wife was 38 and that was back in 1919. Plus she had three more after that.

Get our free mobile app

Anytime a child comes into this world it's a blessing whenever it happens; but at age 79, that's a different story. He'll be 97 when his child graduates if he lives that long. Like so many of you said this morning, chances are she is going to have two of them in diapers at the same time.

Have a great day and we'll see you tomorrow at 5 a.m.