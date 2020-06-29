A moving performance from Kane Brown followed gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds' uplifting acoustic tune in a combo set during the 20th BET Awards on Sunday, June 28. Brown took the stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with his band to play "Worldwide Beautiful," the equality-minded single the singer released earlier this month.

The number's a stirring anthem for a time of strife in the U.S. and elsewhere, especially when it comes to race relations. True to the heart of Brown's work, however, the "American Bad Dream" crooner uses his latest effort to evoke a future where people of all colors can "come together and sing."

"Worldwide Beautiful" first emerged on June 4, and Brown put his money where his mouth is as far as paying the song forward. A donation website launched in conjunction with the singer announced that some of the proceeds earned from "Worldwide Beautiful" would benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The organization's campaign with Brown aims to build "positive, supportive, inclusive environments that are trauma-informed, where young people of all races and backgrounds are encouraged to have difficult conversations and use their voices," according to a statement on the website.

During Sunday's BET Awards show, McReynolds — accompanied only by his acoustic guitar — opened the joint performance by singing a solo version of his single "People."

As seen in the video above, Brown's performance came second in the set, closing out the compelling set piece from the two artists who are clearly trying to make a difference in the world.

