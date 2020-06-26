No Place Like Home

Last week at this time I was on my way back from California. I was never so glad to get back in Montana after that trip. There is an old saying about a child only a mother could love, well, I felt that way about California. When I turned and went through Idaho then Montana, what a relief. It was so enjoyable getting to I-90 with wide-open spaces and a car or truck every quarter mile. Southern California is a different world that has no appeal to me, but some people might like it so you can have mine. Let's see Lewistown or Los Angeles? That's easy for me. Have a great weekend and lets hope for some rain before the 4th. See ya Monday at 5.