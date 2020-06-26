A Bridesmaid, A Card, A U-Haul: Friday Fragments

Another Friday has arrived, so another summary of events in my awesome life.

My daughter got to be a bridesmaid for the first time. The wedding reception had 200 guests that didn't socially distance and exactly zero of us got the virus.

Legion Baseball brought us some goodies. Thanks, Travis.

I'm proud that my flowers were left on Paul's dad's grave. You were a good one, Howard.

The city of Great Falls Travel Board has been running commercials inviting folks to vacation in "the best damn town in Montana." If you're ever headed that way, give me a call and I'll give you a list of the best hotels and touristy places to see. And Moroni Dam is on my list.

"Cuz it's Friday, cuz it's Monday.....Cuz we ain't gonna get to one day....That's why we drink." Love those lyrics. It's just too many letters to put on a personalized license plate.

After Thursday's post about my allergies, I'm sad to report that nobody offered me any magic pill. Maybe I need a genie in a bottle to give me three wishes. After the first two concerning Sheryl Crow, allergies will get fixed.

As I walked into work this morning I saw a U-Haul truck parked in our lot and it triggered a memory of mine and a U-haul truck that was governed and wouldn't do over 55 mph. Oh, did I mention that it didn't have air conditioning and the temp on moving day was 106 degrees? Yep. Good times.

Hey, Kymm Stark. Thanks for remembering and sending your card. It was very much appreciated.

Thanks to the folks who sponsored us at the Gratitude In Action golf tournament at Eagle Rock on Thursday. We sure had a good time PLUS got to pick out a tool of our choice! Today, it's the Optimists Tournament at Pryor Creek.

My take on COVID is that most people don't fear it. The ones that do that I see are at the grocery store with their masks on. Good. If you are at risk, you should wear a mask.

I am careful not to crowd other shoppers. I try to respect their space. But one area where I still struggle is with the direction arrows in each aisle. I don't write my list down so I'm concentrating on trying to remember what all I need. So, sometimes I end up going the wrong way which has earned me some dirty looks. Sorry. I'll try harder.

Have a great weekend. We are back Monday morning at 5 a.m.