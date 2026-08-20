A wildfire burning just about an hour from Billings has grown to more than 3,600 acres, with firefighters facing moderate fire behavior, erratic winds and active flames across multiple sides of the blaze.

The Windmill Fire, which was first reported Tuesday, August 19, is burning about eight miles north of Reed Point in Stillwater County. As of Thursday evening, the fire had grown to an estimated 3,655 acres. The cause remains undetermined.

Fire officials say the most active portions of the fire are currently on the north, northwest, and southwest sides. The fire is burning primarily through grass and timber, with firefighters reporting group torching and erratic winds.

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Significant resources are on the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the DNRC, shared by Columbus Fire Rescue, a significant firefighting force has been assembled to battle the blaze, including 15 engines, three dozers, two graders, five water tenders, three Type 2 helicopters, two Type 1 helicopters, four Large Air Tankers, and one Very Large Air Tanker.

Aircraft are being used to drop water and fire retardant along the fire's edge in an effort to slow the spread and give firefighters on the ground a better shot at containing the flames. Additional resources have also been ordered and are making their way to the fire.

Residents are being urged to be "READY" for a possible evacuation.

Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services has issued a pre-evacuation readiness notice, meaning residents should be prepared to leave if conditions change.

Command of the fire is also transitioning.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation County Assist Team will meet with Stillwater County officials, the DNRC Southern Land Office, and local firefighting resources Thursday night. The CAT team is scheduled to officially take command at 6 AM on Friday.

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For people who want to support the firefighters on the scene with donations of food or hydrating beverages, the Waterhole Saloon has stepped up as an unofficial hub for locals. Find out more on their Facebook page, or reach out to Columbus Fire Rescue at 406-322-4302.

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