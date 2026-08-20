Well, it happened again. Somehow, we went from "School doesn't start for months! What are we going to do all summer?” to “Wait, they have to be in class next week?” in record time.

Summer always seems to fly by so fast. Some kids have already started school in Montana, but most of us in the Billings area are getting ready to return to class next week. My kid had her "meet the teacher" open house day yesterday in Laurel.

Read More: Billings Food Truck Battle Returns August 29 With 40+ Trucks

Photo by Ben Griffiths on Unsplash girl in red shirt lying on bed reading book

The struggle is real with bedtime schedules.

I have a soon-to-be 5th grader and an incoming freshman, and both have been staying up well past their normal bedtimes this summer. But before we officially turn the page on summer, there's still time for a few last-minute adventures around Billings.

Here are five things I'd try to squeeze in before the school bell rings.

BrianAJackson BrianAJackson

1. Hit the Water One More Time

This is Montana. We get a limited number of really good water days, so don't waste the last ones sitting inside. Go to the Oasis, hit up a Billings pool or splash park (they close next weekend), or head to the river.

Courtesy ZooMontana/Michael Foth, TSM Courtesy ZooMontana/Michael Foth, TSM

2. Go See Some Animals

ZooMontana is one of those Billings attractions that locals sometimes take for granted because it's right here in our backyard. The zoo combines wildlife, gardens, and plenty of walking, making it an easy way to burn off some of that pre-school energy.

If you haven't been to the Zoo for a while, you'll find several new animals.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash girl in pink and white floral dress riding on swing during daytime

3. Have One Completely Unproductive Park Day

Grab some snacks, a soccer ball, a frisbee, bikes, or whatever else your family enjoys and head to one of Billings' parks.

Pioneer Park is a longtime favorite, but there are plenty of other options around town. Sometimes the best summer memories are made when nobody has a schedule.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

4. Do One Last “Big Kid” Adventure

School starting doesn't mean the fun has to stop, but there's something about the final week of summer that makes an adventure feel a little more important.

Take the kids hiking, biking, or find a trail you've never tried. Norm's Island is a great option if your family wants some fresh air without having to drive halfway across Montana. You could spend an afternoon exploring the extensive trail system along the Rims.

Get our free mobile app

A bigger adventure might be an end-of-summer quick trip to Yellowstone National Park.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM. Inset by Manny Ceneta/Getty Images Credit Michael Foth, TSM. Inset by Manny Ceneta/Getty Images

5. Take Advantage of the Final Big Summer Events

The Banana Ball World Tour is at Dehler Park now through Saturday (good luck finding tickets!!), and of course, there is the Yellowstone International Air Show this weekend.

If ticket prices are a barrier, the top floor of any of the downtown Billings parking garages will provide a decent view of the action.

32 Children Missing in Montana Here are 32 children missing in Montana as of August 19, 2026. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas