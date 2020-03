Last year on this date we had gusty winds too but they weren't 50mph. However, it was 19 below zero with two feet of snow on the ground so pick your poison. Blowing dirt or blowing snow with 5-foot drifts. I'll take the blowing dirt and 55 anytime. Today should be the last day of real gusty stuff so hang in there. The goofy-ass groundhog said we should have an early spring, and to think I was going to shoot that varmint. See ya tomorrow at 5.