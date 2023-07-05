Since living here, a little over a month now, most Montanan's have mentioned that this rain and cold is NOT NORMAL. Honestly, reminded me more of Seattle or even Juneau, Alaska in terms of actual rainfall compared to Sunny days from years past.

Summer Rims Rainbow loading...

So being very curious I did a little research on the subject particularly for Billings, MT average rain days versus sunny days in the month of June. Here is what I found from the National Weather Service and here are the facts:

National Weather Service Rain Report Billings, MT National Weather Service Rain Report Billings, MT loading...

I certainly see this year (2023) has had substantially more precipitation (Rain) than what is considered normal. Hoping July brings a lot of Sunny days, considered one of the months that is considered to be one of the best weather months in Billings' area over the past 20 years, for example.

attachment-June2023WeatherSummary loading...

But this updated NOAA weather has more "SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS" on the way but just with a "possible" warning which we all know what that could mean, nothing or some more flooding, which none of us want to see.

Credit: national weather service Credit: national weather service loading...

We could all just think positively, and I believe we could OVERALL have a wonderful July and August in Billings and South Montana. Again, most people I've spoken to have made it clear that this is NOT normal and since most of them have lived here for decades, some, several decades, I believe them, just hoping to see a super sunny forecast for the rest of the entire summer months here in Billings.

Big Sky Country Sunset Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...