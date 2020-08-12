Local Fire Departments Making a Difference in Controlling Fires

All of the local fire departments know that the best way to fight a fire is to keep it small. We had one out by us last Tuesday and with quick action and response from local departments, it was snuffed out in a hurry. This year there is a new program that Derrick up at the state land's office put in place to minimize the chance of a small fire turning into a major burn. Local departments are being manned (or womaned) so response time is immediate. I know numerous fires where this has paid dividends already. With today's Red Flag warning, let's hope we don't need to test it. Now, if we just had someone here to put out the fires that Mark and I start. Hope to start another tomorrow at 5.

