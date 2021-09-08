Lovable Lab and Catahoula Mix is Up for Adoption in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 10-year old Lab / Catahoula Mix. His name is Zeus, and he's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Described by YVAS staff as one of the sweetest dogs every, Zeus came into the shelter as a stray, and has been there for about two weeks.

If your family would like to meet Zeus, or to find out more about adoption, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, the wire-haired Dachshund named Barney, has officially been adopted. Our 100 percent adoption rate for animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday is intact!

For families who need mouse control in their barns, stables, warehouses and shops, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has their working cats program. According to their website, the service creates a "mutually beneficial partnership for at-risk cats and humans needing rodent control."

All working cats are fully-vetted, spayed / neutered, vaccinated, and ear-tipped. While there's no cost related to adopting a "working cat," YVAS asks for a donation to cover the expenses for veterinary care, including sterilization and vaccinations.

To adopt a working cat, YVAS requires you provide the following:

Shelter in a barn, garage, outbuilding, etc.

Daily food and water (cats cannot survive on mice alone).

Long term veterinary care.

A secure place to keep the cat(s) confined for the first two weeks while they acclimate to their new home. YVAS can offer adopters a large kennel for this transitional period if needed.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.