Another statue was torn down today in Virginia. A one hundred and thirty-one-year-old statue of Robert E Lee was torn down and cut into pieces. Proponents said it was time. So another prominent democrat was brought down in a heap of rubble. Here is a question for you, If there was a statue of Joe Biden up somewhere in Delaware, would Democrats want this one to be torn down? We already know how he voted on school segregation bills in the 70s. He said at the congressional hearings on it that he didn't want his kids going to school in a "racial jungle". He gave the eulogy at Robert Byrd's funeral who was associated with the KKK.

To me, the most egregious act though was abandoning the Americans behind enemy lines. His oath to serve and protect the people of the United States was clearly disregarded. Even his quid pro quo with the Ukrainians to change prosecutors investigating his son in return for a billion dollars in U.S. aid doesn't hold a candle to leaving Americans behind. At the very least he should be impeached or asked to leave office. The Democrat party though isn't finished with him yet. They still need him to push through their new look for America. Mark my words, as soon as he outlives his usefulness to the party, they'll discard him like an old shoe. All they have to do is bring in the 25th amendment or the China scandal and he's toast. Either way is fine with me.