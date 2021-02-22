Luke Bryan says his phone blew up when one of his commercials for the underwear brand Jockey aired during the 2021 Super Bowl in early February. The ads feature the country superstar and his wife Caroline, and spotlight the couple's playful relationship.

But if not for a suggestion from Bryan, they may have looked a whole lot different.

In a Q&A session during the 2021 Country Radio Seminar — an annual gathering of country music radio programmers, industry insiders and journalists that, this year, took place virtually — Bryan revealed that it was his idea to have Caroline star in the Jockey ads with him. He asked his representatives to pitch that plan to Jockey's team, "and they were like, 'Heck yes!'" the singer remembers.

"Caroline rolled in and became an actress!" Bryan adds, admitting that he was surprised by how she took to the role.

"I never thought I would be selling underwear on the Super Bowl," Bryan admits, quipping, "Now the goal is to actually have the body good enough."

The Bryans are college sweethearts — he was a senior and she was a freshman at Georgia Southern University when they first met — who dated on and off before getting married in 2006. Together they have two sons, Bo and Tate, and are parental figures to Bryan's two adult nieces and college-age nephew, whose parents (Bryan's sister and brother-in-law) died in 2007 and 2014, respectively.