The Cruz Vacation (Opinion)

Everyone is in a tizzy about Ted Cruz heading to Cancun for a few days with his family. So what. The storm hit Texas and they said he should have remained. Why? All the state decisions are made by the Governor, not the senator. There is still another one there and the congressman. Pure Politics. By the way, the storm hit more than just Texas. 200 million people were affected. The coronavirus is still running ramped in some states. Distribution of the vaccine problems are still occurring in the country, and no stimulus package yet being passed by congress, so what does Joe Biden do? He goes to Camp David for a 5-day vacation. That's ol' Joe, isn't he great. Cruz is the butthole. You people are nuts. Have a great weekend and we'll see ya Monday at 5.

