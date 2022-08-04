A man suffered serious injuries early this morning (Thursday 8/4) when Billings Police say a vehicle deliberately hit him.

According to the post on Twitter @BillingsPD, officers responded at 1:34 am this morning to a Vehicular Assault that had occurred in the 1500 block of Central Avenue.

Billings Police Sargeant Peterson said in the social media post that a 50-year-old man had been "intentionally struck" by the car near Bucks Bar at 1511 Central Avenue, and had sustained "life-threatening injures."

Some initial reports suggest the incident may have started with a fight inside of the bar, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the post.

BPD said the suspect fled the scene after hitting the man and was driving a "silver passenger car."

At the time this article was published, no arrests have been made in this incident, according to Billings Police Sgt. West.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

